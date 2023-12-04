Wisconsin returns to AP top 25 men's basketball poll for first time since January

MADISON – Two days after taking down No. 3 Marquette, Wisconsin made its season debut in The Associated Press top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The Badgers (6-2) are No. 23 in the AP poll and sit just outside the top 25 in the USA TODAY coaches poll, with the most points (66) among those also receiving votes.

UW was last ranked in Week 10 of last season.

The Badgers were No. 18 in both polls and 11-3 overall after a 10-point loss at Illinois in early January. They lost at home to Michigan State and then lost at Indiana to drop out of the polls.

