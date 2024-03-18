Wisconsin returns to AP Top 25 in final edition ahead of March Madness

Wisconsin basketball is back in the AP Top 25 with March Madness set to begin later this week.

The Badgers check in at No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll after not even receiving votes in last week’s edition.

The big moves comes on the heels of a 3-1 week at the Big Ten Tournament. Greg Gard’s team blew out top-70 Maryland team, comfortably defeated Northwestern even without point guard Chucky Hepburn, upset top-ranked Purdue and finally fell to a red-hot Illinois team.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams included in the poll along with Purdue at No. 3 and Illinois at No. 10.

The Badgers start their NCAA Tournament quest Friday night in Brooklyn, New York against No. 12-seed James Madison.

