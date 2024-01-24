Wisconsin remains a top seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Wisconsin Badgers are clinging to a 2-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

The bracket was released before the team’s narrow road victory over Minnesota. So in a week where the team dropped a game at Penn State and won resoundingly against Indiana, it makes sense for there to be a bit of a slide.

Lunardi currently has the Badgers as the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament, behind No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Arizona and No. 7 Kansas.

Greg Gard’s team currently sits atop the Big Ten Conference with a 7-1 record, 0.5 games better than Purdue. The group has one of the conference’s toughest remaining schedules, though, so expect opportunities for big swings in the team’s seeding as we enter the final stretch of the season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire