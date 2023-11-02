Wisconsin remains top-10 in an important defensive statistic

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers are 5-3 through eight games and just 3-2 in Big Ten play. Luke Fickell’s first season has not been a resounding success, though time still remains for a West title and a trip to Indianapolis.

It’s been a season defined by injury, but still one of improvement. The biggest improvement to note is that on defense. Mike Tressel’s group went from allowing nearly 400 passing yards to Georgia Southern to only 226 to the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

ESPN SP+ has the Badgers defense No. 12 nationally. Given where the season began, I’d call that an impressive feat.

There’s one defensive metric the team has excelled in all season: Stop Rate. It’s simply how often a defense gets off the field without allowing points.

Wisconsin currently ranks No. 10 in the metric with a rate of 75.3%. It trails Big Ten schools including Michigan at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Iowa at No. 6 and Rutgers at No. 9.

STOP RATE The best defenses in college football in terms of getting stops and getting off the field. Updated FBS rankings here: https://t.co/zWBuWFINz0 pic.twitter.com/7kVVTKrLOw — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 1, 2023

Now, it should be noted Wisconsin has played a collection of terrible offenses this season. Here is every offensive unit the Badgers have played, ordered by SP+ offensive ranking:

Ohio State (No. 16) Washington State (No. 36) Georgia Southern (No. 47) Rutgers (No. 78) Purdue (No. 86) Illinois (No. 91) Buffalo (No. 108) Iowa (No. 120)

Not a murderer’s row of offenses. But it’s the Big Ten West, so what should you expect. Mike Tressel has done quite well in his first season as defensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire