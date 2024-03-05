Wisconsin remains on outside of both AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls

Wisconsin basketball remains on the outside looking in on the latest edition of both the AP Poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The ranking is no surprise. The Badgers are off a 0-2 week which saw an inexplicable road loss to Indiana and a demoralizing home defeat to No. 12 Illinois.

Greg Gard’s team is now 18-11 overall and 10-8 in Big Ten play, down significantly from the 16-4 (8-1 Big Ten) marks entering February. That’s what a streak of losing seven of nine will do, especially in a sport as volatile as college basketball.

The Badgers have faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules. But that isn’t an excuse for the steep regression in the last five weeks.

Wisconsin returns to the court Thursday night at the Kohl Center against 15-14 (7-11 Big Ten) Rutgers. The Badgers will look for revenge after suffering a blowout loss to the Scarlet Knights, a loss which was a big part of their big losing skid.

