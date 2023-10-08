Wisconsin remains left out of the latest AP Top 25
Wisconsin improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play with its 24-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Despite the team’s third-straight win, two of which were in-conference, the Badgers remain left out of the AP Top 25.
The latest edition dropped earlier this afternoon. Included were a two-loss Notre Dame team at No. 21, two-loss LSU at No. 22, Kansas at No. 23, Kentucky at No. 24 and Miami at No. 25. Big Ten teams included are who you would expect: Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Penn State at No. 6.
The Badgers are the clear leader in the Big Ten West, and would have a stranglehold on the division if the team defeats Iowa this Saturday in Madison.
Wisconsin has plenty of opportunities ahead to rejoin the AP Top 25. Big contests are on the horizon including vs Iowa, at Illinois and vs No. 3 Ohio State.