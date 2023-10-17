Wisconsin remains ESPN SP+’s best team in the Big Ten West

Wisconsin fell to Iowa 15-6 on Saturday, relinquishing control of the Big Ten West in the process. The Badgers are now 2-1 in conference, 0.5 games behind Iowa yet now without the tiebreaker against the Hawkeyes.

If the Badgers are to lose to Ohio State in two weeks, the team would then need Iowa to find another two Big Ten losses for them to have any chance at the division crown. It is hard to see that happening given the strength of Iowa’s remaining schedule.

While wins and losses are what matter in the end, many metrics and models don’t overreact to one final score on the field. ESPN SP+ falls into that category and still has the Badgers as the best team in the Big Ten West.

Full Big Ten West ranking:

Wisconsin (No. 25)

Iowa (No. 37)

Nebraska (No. 53)

Minnesota (No. 56)

Illinois (No. 58)

Purdue (No. 75)

Northwestern (No. 95)

WEEK 8 SP+ RANKINGS * Notre Dame and Penn State: ⬆️⬆️⬆️

* Louisville and Wazzu: ⬇️⬇️⬇️

* Top 11: still separated by 1 TD 😵‍💫

* WE HAVE A NEW NO. 133

* Resume SP+ top 5: PSU, OU, Michigan, Ohio St, Washingtonhttps://t.co/BryRAE5hM7 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 15, 2023

Wisconsin has a lot of work to do with its backup quarterback now under center to make up the ground lost to the Hawkeyes.

