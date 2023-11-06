Wisconsin remain unranked in Week 10 US LBM Coaches Poll
Following another weekend of college football action, there was movement within the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Badgers (5-4) lost to Indiana on the road 20-14 on Saturday, losing a second straight game. Although quarterback Braedyn Locke was able to compile 243 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, Wisconsin never really clicked offensively, struggling to run the ball without leading rusher Braelon Allen.
Here’s how the US LBM Coaches Poll turned out after Week 10:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
9-0
1,587 (55)
–
2
9-0
1,479 (4)
–
3
9-0
1,468 (5)
–
4
Florida State
9-0
1,433
–
5
Washington
9-0
1,357
–
6
8-1
1,235
+1
7
8-1
1,209
-1
8
8-1
1,187
–
9
8-1
1,093
–
10
8-1
1,052
–
11
8-1
938
+4
12
7-2
785
+4
13
Oregon State
7-2
756
+6
14
Utah
7-2
747
+4
15
7-2
658
-1
16
7-2
552
-5
17
Oklahoma State
7-2
543
+10
18
7-2
481
+5
19
6-3
468
-6
20
8-1
377
+1
21
9-0
279
+3
22
7-3
264
-10
23
7-2
233
+2
24
Arizona
6-3
118
+8
25
8-1
113
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 17 Air Force; No. 20 UCLA; No. 22 USC;
Others Receiving Votes
Air Force 78; Iowa 57; USC 56; Kansas State 52; Liberty 50; Duke 24; UCLA 22; SMU 20; UNLV 10; Toledo 8; North Carolina State 4; Kentucky 4; Troy 2; West Virginia 1
Wisconsin will look to get back on track when they host Northwestern (4-5) on Saturday at 2:30PM.