Wisconsin releases week 8 injury report for contest vs. Purdue

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week eight matchup vs. the Purdue Boilermakers.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (3-4) are coming off a frustrating double-overtime loss at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans.

Heading into week eight, UW has eight players ruled out due to injury against Purdue and seven others listed as out for the season.

In a season of disarray, frustration, and underachieving, injuries have continued to ravage the Wisconsin Badgers.

On the bright side, coach Leonhard mentioned that he expects starting right tackle Riley Mahlman, who has been injured since week one, to be back and available for Saturday’s contest vs. Purdue.

UW will need as many healthy bodies on the field as possible this weekend as the Badgers look to turn things around and push for bowl eligibility.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 8:

Players listed as OUT against Purdue:

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

K Vito Calvaruso – Leg (Right) RB Chez Mellusi – Arm (Right) DE Isaiah Mullens – Leg (Right)



TE Hayden Rucci – Leg (Right) OLB Aaron Witt – Leg (Right) S Hunter Wohler – Leg (Left) QB Chase Wolf – Leg (Right) S Preston Zachman – Arm (Right)



Players listed as OUT for the season:

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) is carted off the field with a lower leg injury after a hit by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

CB Al Ashford – Leg (Left)



S Travian Blaylock – Leg (Right) TE Clay Cundiff – Leg (Left) DE Mike Jarvis – Leg (Left) TE Cam Large – Leg (Right) ILB Luna Larson – Leg (Right) DE Isaac Townsend – Leg (Left)



