Wisconsin releases week 7 injury report for contest vs. Michigan State

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week seven matchup vs. the Michigan State Spartans.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (3-3) are coming off an impressive performance against Northwestern in Jim Leonhard’s first game as head coach. Still, UW has seven players ruled out due to injury against Michigan State and six others listed as out for the season.

It seems as though Wisconsin loses a significant contributor just about every week, which held true yet again—this time, losing senior running back Chez Mellusi, the Badgers’ No. 2 RB behind Braelon Allen.

UW will need as many healthy bodies on the field as possible this weekend as the Badgers look to keep things rolling under coach Leonhard and push for a Big Ten West title.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 7:

Players listed as OUT against Michigan State:

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

CB Al Ashford

K Vito Calvaruso

RB Chez Mellusi

TE Hayden Rucci

OLB Aaron Witt

S Hunter Wohler

QB Chase Wolf

Players listed as OUT for the season:

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

S Travian Blaylock

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Cam Large

DE Mike Jarvis

ILB Luna Larson

DE Isaac Townsend

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire