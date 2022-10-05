Wisconsin releases week 6 injury report for contest vs. Northwestern

Madison, Wis. — On Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week six matchup vs. the Northwestern Wildcats.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-3), who are in the midst of a tumultuous week after the firing of Paul Chryst, already have six players ruled out due to injury against Northwestern and five others listed as out for the season.

After suffering a leg fracture two weeks ago, the program’s No. 1 tight end, Clay Cundiff, has officially been ruled out for the season – a crushing blow for such a talented young player.

UW will need as many healthy bodies on the field as possible this weekend as the Badgers look to right the ship under the leadership of interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 6:

Players listed as OUT against Northwestern:

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

K Vito Calvaruso

TE Cam Large

CB Al Ashford

OLB Aaron Witt

S Hunter Wohler

QB Chase Wolf

Players listed as OUT for the season:

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) is carted off the field with a lower leg injury after a hit by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

S Travian Blaylock

TE Clay Cundiff

DE Mike Jarvis

ILB Luna Larson

DE Isaac Townsend

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire