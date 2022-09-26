Wisconsin releases week 5 injury report for contest vs. Illinois

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week five matchup vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) already have seven players ruled out due to injury against Illinois (3-1) and four others listed as out for the season.

Wisconsin’s secondary has already gone without its No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith for the season’s first four games. Now, it appears he will miss a fifth consecutive game, raising questions about his injury’s severity and long-term health.

Last week, UW played without its starting tackles, Jack Nelson and Riely Mahlman, with Logan Brown and Trey Wedig filling in, respectively. Their status for this week is ultimately unknown, but there is optimism that Nelson will start at left tackle on Saturday.

UW will need several key players back in the lineup for Bret Bielema’s return to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 5:

Players listed as OUT against Illinois:

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) is carted off the field with a lower leg injury after a hit by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Wisconsin Badgers At Ohio State Buckeyes

K Vito Calvaruso

TE Clay Cundiff

TE Cam Large

CB Alexander Smith

OLB Aaron Witt

S Hunter Wohler

QB Chase Wolf.

Players listed as OUT for the season:

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

S Travian Blaylock

DE Mike Jarvis

ILB Luna Larson

DE Isaac Townsend

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire