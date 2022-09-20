Wisconsin releases week 4 injury report for contest vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week four matchup vs. the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) already have five players ruled out due to injury against Ohio State and four others listed as out for the season.

Wisconsin’s secondary has already gone without its No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith for the entire non-conference slate. Now, it appears he will miss a fourth consecutive game after being quickly ruled out for their week four matchup against the Buckeyes.

It’s also worth noting that starting right tackle Riley Mahlman, who missed the past two weeks, isn’t listed on the injury report – signaling a chance of returning in week four. Logan Brown and Trey Wedig have filled in at tackle during his absence, with varying degrees of success.

UW will need all hands on deck in a David vs. Goliath matchup in Columbus this weekend.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 4:

OUT: Cam Large, TE

OUT: Alexander Smith, CB

OUT: Aaron Witt, OLB

OUT: Hunter Wohler, S

OUT: Chase Wolf, QB

OUT FOR SEASON: Travian Blaylock, S

OUT FOR SEASON: Mike Jarvis, DE

OUT FOR SEASON: Luna Larson, ILB

OUT FOR SEASON: Isaac Townsend, DE

