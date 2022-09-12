Wisconsin releases week 3 injury report for contest vs. New Mexico State

Madison, Wis. — On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released its official injury report ahead of its week three matchup vs. the New Mexico State Aggies.

The unranked Wisconsin Badgers already have eight players ruled out due to injury for week three and four others listed as out for the season.

The Badgers’ secondary has already gone without its No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith for the year’s first two games. Now, it appears he will miss a third consecutive game after being quickly ruled out for their week three matchup against the Aggies.

It’s also worth noting that starting right tackle Riley Mahlman, who didn’t play against Washington State, isn’t listed on the injury report – signaling a chance of returning in week three. Logan Brown filled in at tackle during his absence, turning in an uneven performance.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 3:

OUT: Tanor Bortolini, OL

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

OUT: Stephan Bracey, WR

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Stephan Bracey (10) runs back the opening kick-off 91-yards for a touchdown against Nebraska during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

OUT: Cam Large, TE

Sep 21, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OUT: Spencer Lytle, ILB

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

OUT: Alexander Smith, CB

Wisconsin’s Alexander Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OUT: Aaron Witt, OLB

Wisconsin outside linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in action in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

OUT: Hunter Wohler, S

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

OUT: Chase Wolf, QB

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OUT FOR SEASON: Travian Blaylock, S

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

OUT FOR SEASON: Mike Jarvis, DE

OUT FOR SEASON: Luna Larson, ILB

OUT FOR SEASON: Isaac Townsend, DE

