Wisconsin releases week 1 injury report for contest vs. Illinois State

Madison, Wis. — University of Wisconsin officials released its first injury report ahead of its season opener vs. the Illinois State Redbirds on Monday.

The Badgers already have five players ruled out due to injury for week one and three others listed as out for the season.

UW also released its official two-deep for both the offense and defense.

Although he’s not yet listed, fifth-year quarterback Chase Wolf, who was the backup to Graham Mertz, suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury of his own and will likely be added to the injury report by week’s end.

Here is a look at Wisconsin football’s injury report for Week 1:

OUT: Tanor Bortolini, OL

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

OUT: Cam Large, TE

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

OUT: Spencer Lytle, ILB

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

OUT: Isaac Townsend, DE

OUT: Aaron Witt, OLB

Wisconsin outside linebacker Aaron Witt (59) in action in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

OUT FOR SEASON: Travian Blaylock, S

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

OUT FOR SEASON: Mike Jarvis, DE

OUT FOR SEASON: Luna Larson, ILB

