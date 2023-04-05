Wisconsin releases a spring football episode of ‘The Camp’

It’s a new era for Wisconsin football and with it comes the first spring ball episode of “The Camp.” The series profiles the Badgers throughout the season and the offseason, and has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of Wisconsin football.

The Badgers gave us an inside look at preseason workouts, which have taken place at the McClain Center in Madison.

“The Camp” will take us through spring ball and through Wisconsin’s launch event in April. The first episode dropped on Tuesday via Wisconsin football on Twitter. Here is the latest episode of a series that Badger fans will not want to miss:

Spring is here in all its glory…

And we decided to bring you along 🏈#TheCamp | #NewEra🚀https://t.co/3RTNggcGUk — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 4, 2023

