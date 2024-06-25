Wisconsin releases single-game tickets for 2024 football season

Wisconsin football released single-game tickets for its upcoming football season on Monday.

The get-in price ranges from $38 for the season-opener against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 30, to more than $80 for the massive late-October showdown with Penn State.

Related: Big Ten Football Power Index Rankings for 2024: Which teams are underrated, overrated?

The 2024 season projects to be a challenge for the Badgers in year two under head coach Luke Fickell. The effect of that challenge is twofold: on the one hand, the team plays one of the nation’s toughest schedules and will do well to finish at 8-4 or 9-3. On the other hand, the program’s slate of home games is unlike any in recent memory. For fans interested in marquee matchups, this schedule is full of them.

The Badgers’ home schedule in 2024 includes…

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan — Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. central

Week 2 vs. South Dakota — Saturday, Sep. 7 at 2:30 p.m. central

Week 3 vs. Alabama — Saturday, Sep. 14 at 11 a.m. central

Week 6 vs. Purdue — Saturday, Oct. 5 time TBD

Week 9 vs. Penn State — Saturday, Oct. 26 time TBD

Week 12 vs. Oregon — Saturday, Nov. 16 time TBD

Week 14 vs. Minnesota — Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. centralT

Single-game tickets for all of those matchups are now on the market, as well as for Wisconsin’s road contests at USC, Northwestern, Iowa and Nebraska.

2024 Wisconsin Badgers Tickets

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire