Wisconsin receives On3 prediction to land top class of 2025 defensive lineman

Wisconsin football received a On3 commitment prediction to land class of 2025 defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque on Sunday.

The prediction derives from Steve Wiltfong, On3’s Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal. Wiltfong has correctly forecasted nearly 92% of his 2025 picks. So it appears as if the Badgers have emerged as the prohibitive favorite to land the three-star lineman.

The crystal ball arrives one week after Telemaque’s official visit to Madison on June 7. The 6-foot-6, 257-pounder was one of the several top 2025 players the Badgers hosted during the second official visit weekend of the year.

The rising senior recently listed Wisconsin, Florida, West Virginia and Georgia Tech as his final four schools and to Atlanta for a visit with the Yellow Jackets this past weekend.

The three-star defensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 719 player in the class of 2025, No. 73 defensive lineman and No. 95 recruit from the state of Florida.

FONG 💣!! Wisconsin picks up a 🔮 for 3⭐️ DL Wilnerson Telemaque‼️ pic.twitter.com/ByZCIq7OoW — Badger Enthusiast (@Badger_SZN) June 16, 2024

Rivals currently has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation. The group has 19 commitments and eight since official visits began in June. Telemaque would be the second defensive lineman to join the group after the Badgers flipped Minnesota commit Torin Pettaway.

Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart this fall includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

UW will also focus on DL target Kyler Garcia, a late addition to its June 14 official visit window.

The Opa Locka, Florida product is slated to announce his collegiate commitment at 1:00 p.m. central on Tuesday, June 18.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire