Wisconsin receives low ranking by ESPN FPI entering 2024 season

The Wisconsin Badgers sit at No. 39 in ESPN’s newly-released 2024 Football Power Index ranking.

The metric projects the team’s record at 5.8-6.2 and gives it a 57.4% chance to make a bowl game, a 3.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff and a 0.5% chance to win the Big Ten.

The Badgers are FPI’s eighth-highest-ranked Big Ten team, behind Oregon at No. 2 overall, Ohio State at No. 4, Penn State at No. 6, Michigan at No. 12, USC at No. 18, Washington at No. 31 and Iowa at No. 37.

Wisconsin enters the season with high expectations despite being set to face a gauntlet schedule. Head coach Luke Fickell re-made his defensive lineup in the transfer portal, while OC Phil Longo’s offense is expected to reach its stride in year two. It’s hard seeing the team miss a bowl game if the latter takes a big step forward.

ESPN FPI is the lowest on Wisconsin of any metric. ESPN SP+, notably, has the Badgers ranked No. 27 in the nation.

