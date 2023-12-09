Wisconsin receives a crystal ball for a top 2024 defensive lineman

There is potential for big news in the coming days for Luke Fickell and his 2024 recruiting class. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn recently logged a crystal ball prediction for Wisconsin to land defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr.

Willor Jr. is the No. 114 player in the class of 2024, No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Maryland.

Wisconsin is listed as a favorite, narrowly edging out top programs including in-state Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State.

Fickell’s class of 2024 currently ranks No. 25 in the nation and has two defensive linemen committed: three-star Hank Weber and four-star Dillan Johnson.

The potential addition of Willor Jr. would be a massive boost for Fickell’s first full class as head coach in Madison.

