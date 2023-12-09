Wisconsin receives a crystal ball for a top 2024 defensive lineman

Advertisement
Ben Kenney
There is potential for big news in the coming days for Luke Fickell and his 2024 recruiting class. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn recently logged a crystal ball prediction for Wisconsin to land defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr.

Willor Jr. is the No. 114 player in the class of 2024, No. 17 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Maryland.

Wisconsin is listed as a favorite, narrowly edging out top programs including in-state Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State.

Fickell’s class of 2024 currently ranks No. 25 in the nation and has two defensive linemen committed: three-star Hank Weber and four-star Dillan Johnson.

The potential addition of Willor Jr. would be a massive boost for Fickell’s first full class as head coach in Madison.

