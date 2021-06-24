Wisconsin receives a crystal ball prediction for a four-star in-state offensive lineman

In-state recruiting, as it always does, will define Wisconsin’s class of 2022.

The Badgers already have a commitment from the No. 6, 8 and 10-ranked recruits from Wisconsin. The big names at the top, though? It will be commitments from them that pushes the Badgers’ class towards the top of the conference.

There’s four-star OT Joe Brunner (who Wisconsin has a crystal ball to land), four-star IOL Carson Hinzman (who Wisconsin has a crystal ball to land), four-star DL Isaac Hamm (who Wisconsin has a crystal ball to land) and four-star IOL Billy Schrauth.

While Notre Dame is projected to be a heavy competitor, the Wisconsin football program picked up a crystal ball prediction to land Schrauth yesterday.

Wisconsin received a crystal ball prediction for 2022 IOL Billy Scrauth today. Four-star guy, top-10 IOL in the country, No. 3 player from Wisconsin. Significant news with 4!!!! predictions already calling for him to Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/YoZlmmlxim — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) June 23, 2021

Schrauth is 247Sports‘ No. 159 player in the class of 2022, No. 8 interior offensive lineman and No. 3 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Badgers’ class of 2022 is starting to come together with five commitments coming in the last week. That said, the program still has a lot of work to do in their state before we can call the recruiting cycle a success.

