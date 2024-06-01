Wisconsin receives crystal ball to land four-star 2025 OT Logan Powell

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Logan Powell on Saturday.

The prediction came from Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo and was given with a ‘medium’ confidence level of 6/10.

Powell is 247Sports’ No. 232 player in the class of 2025, No. 25 offensive tackle and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Arizona. Of note, the service’s composite score only has Powell as a three-star recruit and the No. 525 overall player in the class.

The Badgers recently made Powell’s final five schools alongside Alabama, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

The crystal ball prediction was made while Powell is on campus for his official visit to Wisconsin. He is part of a star-studded group that the Badgers have during the first visit weekend of the year.

247Sports notes the top tackle also has visits scheduled to Alabama on June 14 and Arizona on June 21.

Luke Fickell is looking for his first big splash in the class of 2025. It could come in the form of Powell, who would choose the Badgers ahead of some of the nation’s top programs.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has two offensive linemen thus far: four-star Michael Roeske and three-star Cam Clark.

