Wisconsin receives crystal ball to land one of 2025’s top linebackers

Wisconsin received two 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land top class of 2025 linebacker Mason Posa on Sunday.

The predictions from Wisconsin insiders Evan Flood and Nick Osen and were given with a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Posa is coming off his official visit to Wisconsin. He was one of the several top 2025 players the Badgers had on campus during the first official visit weekend of the year.

The four-star linebacker is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico.

The Badgers are among his recently-released top three schools along with Oregon and Texas A&M.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently took a leap forward after the additions of four-star OT Logan Powell and three-star CB Rukeem Stroud. The group is up to 13 total commitments and ranked No. 15 in the nation by 247Sports.

It appears that ranking is set to rise again in the coming days.

