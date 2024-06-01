Wisconsin receives crystal ball to land 2025 WR Muizz Tounkara

The Wisconsin Badgers picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land class of 2025 wide receiver Muizz Tounkara on Thursday.

The prediction comes from Badger247’s Nick Osen and was given with a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Tounkara is 247Sports’ No. 635 player in the class of 2025, No. 102 wide receiver and No. 113 recruit from his home state of Texas.

The 6’3″ wide receiver is currently in Madison, Wisconsin for his official visit. Of note, he also has visits scheduled to Kansas on June 7, Vanderbilt on June 14 and Arkansas on June 21.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo are still working to establish the roster after taking over for Paul Chryst after the 2022 season. Wide receiver has been a position of focus, with six transfer additions at the position over two offseasons plus several more additions from the high school ranks.

Tounkara appears to be one of the program’s bigger wide receiver targets in the class, given his inclusion in the first official visit weekend of the year. 247Sports thinks the Badgers are narrowing in on a commitment.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has landed one wide receiver so far: three-star Cameron Miller.

