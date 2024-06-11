Wisconsin receives crystal ball to land top 2025 wide receiver, son of NFL Pro Bowler

Wisconsin football received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land top class of 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. on Monday.

Following a successful official visit to Madison this past weekend, the Badgers appear to have emerged as the favorite to land the four-star pass-catcher. He was one of the several top 2025 players the Badgers hosted during the second official visit weekend of the year.

247Sports lists Hilton as the No. 63 wide receiver and No. 7 recruit from his home state of Indiana for the class of 2025. The outlet’s composite ranking has him as the No. 305 overall recruit in his class as well.

Wisconsin has emerged as the program to beat for Zionsville (Ind.) High WR Eugene Hilton Jr. following his weekend visit to Madison. Story: https://t.co/jh0vNWcvuN pic.twitter.com/J8W89icY7r — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) June 10, 2024

Through June 4, Hilton has received 28 offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation. The most notable include Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Michigan State.

Hilton is also the son of notable former NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. T.Y.’s career came to a close in 2022 after 11 seasons — 10 with the Indianapolis Colts. The Florida International product made four Pro Bowls and finished with 638 total receptions for 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 16 commitments. UW has secured one commitment from a 2025 WR thus far: three-star WR Cameron Miller from Atco, New Jersey.

Another pass catcher, three-star TE Nizyi Davis, committed to the Badgers earlier today as well.

