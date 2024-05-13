Wisconsin receives 247Sports crystal ball to land 2025 lineman from Ohio

Wisconsin football received a crystal ball prediction to land class of 2025 three-star defensive lineman Gordy Sulfsted on Monday.

The prediction comes from Badger247’s Evan Flood and has a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Sulfsted is 247Sports’ No. 606 player in the class of 2025, No. 60 defensive lineman and No. 20 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

The 6’5,” 240-pound lineman has official visits scheduled only with the Badgers and Duke Blue Devils. He will visit Duke the weekend of May 31, then Wisconsin the weekend of June 7.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native also holds offers from top programs including Washington, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford and Virginia.

Wisconsin initially offered Sulfsted on January 16. Former defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was a big part of the recruitment. He left the Badgers staff in mid-February, and was eventually replaced by former Air Force DL Coach E.J. Whitlow.

It appears that coaching change did not hurt Wisconsin, as the Badgers are the current favorite to land Sulfsted’s commitment according to 247Sports.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recruiting efforts are set to ramp up as the month of May winds down.

The program is still in the transfer portal looking for help at defensive line. It is a finalist for two transfer linemen, and just scheduled a visit with another. Luke Fickell and his staff are looking to round out a successful transfer portal cycle before returning to the high school ranks.

