Wisconsin receives a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land a 2023 four-star QB

Recruiting news has quieted down a bit for the Wisconsin football program as of late, that after they landed commitments from several class of 2022 recruits last month.

There is a small piece of positive news to highlight, though, as the Badgers picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction yesterday to land 2023 four-star QB Brayden Dorman.

Wisconsin #Badgers crystal ball update: -Four-star LB Sebastian Cheeks (who is set to commit in an hour) got 7 predictions to choose UNC –#Badgers pick one up for 2023 four-star QB Brayden Dorman (after his visit to the school this wk) pic.twitter.com/gS0jZynXgK — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 28, 2021

Dorman is 247Sports’ No. 138 player in the class of 2023, No. 9 quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit from his home state of Colorado.

Wisconsin hosted Dorman on a visit this week, that after offering the class of 2023 prospect back in mid-June.

We are still in the heat of the 2022 recruiting cycle, so Dorman’s recruiting timeline most likely won’t heat up for a few months. But good news is good news for the Badgers, especially at a position in quarterback where they’ve had a lot of recent recruiting success.

