New Wisconsin receivers coach Kenny Guiton spent hours watching video to learn about his players

MADISON – Reporters met with Wisconsin wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton and several members of his unit on Wednesday.

Guiton is preparing for his first season on Luke Fickell’s staff. He coached at Houston, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State and Arkansas before joining UW.

Here are some selected comments:

Kenny Guiton spent hours watching video to get a feel for the type of players he will be coaching at Wisconsin

Long before spring practice opened in late March, Guiton had already studied game video from the 2023 season.

“I probably watched the season about five times before we ever even got to spring ball,” he said. “You meet with the guys. You have them come up to your office and talk to them, feel them out.

“I love those things because you kind of get a chance to feel what kind of coaching young men need. I tell my guys all the time – I don’t coach everyone the same…

“I like to know what gets to them, what gets them ready to roll, whatever it is. If I can help out in any kind of manner by just getting to know the guy, the person and not the athlete, then I’m going to do that.”

Vinny Anthony has started to emerge this spring as the No. 3 wide receiver in Wisconsin's rotation.

Vinny Anthony III emerging as the No. 3 option in Wisconsin's receiver rotation

UW’s top two returning wide receivers are Will Pauling and Bryson Green. Pauling last season led UW in catches (74), receiving yards (837) and touchdown receptions (six).

Green finished with 32 receptions for 480 yards and two touchdowns.

With one practice left this spring, junior Vinny Anthony III has the inside track on the third spot. Others competing for the spot include Quincy Burroughs, Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry and CJ Williams.

“I think Vinny Anthony has put himself in position to really take off and probably take over the spot right now if I had to (choose),” Guiton said.

How has Anthony, who had 10 receptions for 99 yards last season, emerged from the pack?

“Really just consistent,” Guiton said. “Very consistent play. Anything I’ve told him he needs to work on he does it and gets it fixed the next rep. Not the next day. It is the next rep.”

Wisconsin receiver Trech Kekahuna (12) catches a pass against LSU at Raymond James Stadium in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Trech Kekahuna building off solid bowl game performance

Trech Kekahuna’s college debut was delayed in 2023 because he suffered a broken bone in his right foot during summer workouts.

The Hawaii native played in UW’s final five games but didn’t catch a pass in the first four. Then he broke out with four catches for 64 yards and a 37-yard kickoff return in the 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Kekahuna has put together a solid spring and impressed Guiton.

“I could go all day about that guy,” Guiton said. “It’s just his business mentality. Everything about him is straightforward. There is no gray area. It is black and white…

“When he gets on that field he is not worried about anything else in his life. It’s all about ball. That’s what he loves and it shows.”

