Wisconsin receivers Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell enter the transfer portal

Wisconsin's Skyler Bell (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Chimere Dike (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the New Mexico State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The transfer portal opened wide Monday, and two prominent Wisconsin receivers were among the first to jump in.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike, the Waukesha North High School alumnus who's been at the front of the Wisconsin passing attack the past four years, announced that he was entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. Shortly thereafter, he was joined by Skyler Bell, a New York native who has been in the program the past three seasons.

Dike will move to a new program as a graduate transfer, and Bell will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"Thank you to my teammates for pushing me and supporting me," Dike said in a message posted to X/Twitter. "Taking the field with you guys has been a blessing, and the relationships we have formed will carry far past football."

"My time as a Badger has been nothing but great moments, experiences, and ... nothing but great relationships along the way," Bell wrote in his own post.

Dike racked up 97 receptions in his four years with the Badgers, good for 1,478 yards, with nine touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per catch. The career yardage ranks 19th in Badgers history.

Bell caught one pass in 2021 but became a fixture in the lineup in 2022 and 2023, playing 26 games and bringing in 68 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

Dike joined the players recognized during Senior Day against Nebraska and took a turn swinging Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers defeated Minnesota to close the season, a tradition usually reserved for seniors or otherwise outgoing players. But he also talked about mulling the opportunity to return, afforded the extra year of eligibility on account of being enrolled during the COVID-19 season in 2020.

“It’s a place that means a lot to me, being able to put in all the work over the years,” he said before the game against Nebraska. “One of the best feelings in the world is running out at Camp Randall Stadium, so having the opportunity to celebrate that with my family is something special.”

Dike, who has also served as a kick returner the past three years and a punt returner in 2023, was an honorable-mention all-Big Ten selection in 2022.

But with injury limiting him down the stretch and an expanded room of wide receivers through the transfer portal, Dike's production decreased this season, down to 19 receptions for 328 yards and a touchdown after he brought in 47 catches for 689 yards and six scores last year. He finished fifth on the team in receptions before the bowl game and third in receiving yardage.

Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a move on Georgia Southern linebacker Tarian Lee Jr. (7) during the first quarter of their game September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Georgia Southern 35-14.

Bell likewise saw his production fall in yardage somewhat, down from 444 yards and five scores last year to 296 and one touchdown this year, though he increased his total catches from 30 to 38. He struggled with drops.

Dike was twice an all-state choice at Waukesha North and earned four medals at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in 2019.

Gonna miss you brother. This program wouldn’t be what it is w out you. Love you my boy❤️ https://t.co/SbCIHd9s24 — Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) December 4, 2023

