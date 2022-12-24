Wisconsin ready to begin Luke Fickell era in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Luke Fickell will be on the sidelines for his first game as Wisconsin’s head coach on Tuesday night. Little else about his situation for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would qualify as normal.

About a month into his new job, Fickell said he will defer to the incumbent coaching staff when it comes to things like his starting quarterback or the various other positions that opened up with players declaring for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer portal.

“It would be pretty arrogant for me to walk in here and think I can make a better decision in three weeks than what (this year’s coaching staff has) seen over a long period of time,” Fickell said Saturday afternoon from the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, where Wisconsin’s plane had just landed.

“Those guys have got a great grasp on what we’ve got to do to be successful. We’ve sat down and talked about it, but you know what it’s going to be a little bit of a different situation. We’ve got to do what’s best for us. I believe they’ve got the best idea of what that is.”

Fickell acknowledged there will be a balance of sorts to strike when comes to trying to win while also getting looks at players who could play big roles next year.

“These bowl games today, there’s a lot of unknowns,” he said. “A lot of times you’re seeing teams and what they’re going to look like in the years ahead as opposed to what you saw during the whole season. I would imagine we’ll be a little bit that way. Obviously, the quarterback position is one of the unique spots, as well.”

Wisconsin has two scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster in fifth-year senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett. The team’s updated depth chart entering Tuesday reportedly has the starter listed as Wolf "or" Burkett. Starter Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season.

Fickell was hired on Nov. 27 to replace Paul Chryst, who was fired midway through the year after going 67-26 in eight seasons. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard served as interim coach. Fickell is coming off a highly successful six-year run at Cincinnati,

He said describing Tuesday night’s game at Chase Field against Oklahoma State as a “soft opening” to his Wisconsin career was a “good way of looking at it.”

“More than anything, I’ve tried to walk through the door here and do everything they’ve done,” Fickell said. “Tried to keep Jim in his role as much as possible and following his lead in a lot of things.

“More than anything, there’s been a lot of change. There’s been a lot of things these guys have gone through the entire season. The last thing they need in a three-week period of preparing for a bowl game is to have more change. Me being there is probably change enough. So we tried to keep everything intact as much as they’ve done it. In a lot of ways, I’m learning more than maybe they are over the last three weeks.”

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, ahead of their Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State University.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wisconsin ready to begin Luke Fickell era in Guaranteed Rate Bowl