Wisconsin reaches out to Georgetown transfer Donald Carey

Wisconsin basketball is among a long list of schools that reached out to Georgetown transfer Donald Carey.

According to Stockrisers, the Maryland native has heard from schools such as Texas, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Arkansas, Maryland, and others including the Badgers.

Last season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in the Big East. Carey has spent the last three seasons at Georgetown and averaged double-figure points for two of those three years. He has shot at least 38% from three in each of his seasons as a Hoya.

The Badgers are looking to fill out their roster after recently landing Wofford transfer Max Kelsmit.