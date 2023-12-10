Wisconsin reached a three-decade low during loss to No. 1 Arizona

Wisconsin had an afternoon to forget in Arizona yesterday, falling to the Wildcats 98-73.

The loss dropped the Badgers to 7-3 on the season. It likely won’t move the team far down in the rankings given Arizona’s No. 1 overall ranking.

The most notable mark from yesterday, though, was the team reaching a three-decade low. The 98 points allowed to Arizona were the most the Wisconsin basketball program has allowed since March 11, 1995. That day, Michigan State crushed the Badgers 97-72.

Yesterday afternoon wasn’t much different. The Wildcats shot 58.3% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range and added 16 points at the free-throw line. After a neck-and-neck start to the game, Arizona went into a gear the Badgers couldn’t match.

Not to say Wisconsin doesn’t have a lot of promise, and great opportunities ahead. But Arizona seems to be operating on an entirely different level at the moment.

