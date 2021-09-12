Wisconsin’s RB’s do something that hasn’t been done by a college football team in over four years

Wisconsin’s run game was as dominant as it gets against Eastern Michigan in the first half. The Badgers built up a 24-0 halftime lead behind a staunch rushing attack and excellent defense, and have kept their foot on the gas to start the second half.

According to the FS1 broadcast, Wisconsin’s dominance was historic. In fact, no team has been better running the football and stopping the run throughout a half in over four years of FBS football than UW was tonight. The Badger RB’s combined for a +298 rushing differential in the first half, the largest in the FBS since SDSU in 2017.

The half was capped off by an 82-yard TD run from Isaac Guerendo that extended Wisconsin’s sizable lead.