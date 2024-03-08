Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen finished college career with stellar statistics

Running back Braelon Allen’s Wisconsin career came to an end with the Badgers 28-14 win over Minnesota at the end of the 2023 regular season.

The three-year starter opted out of the Badgers’ ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with LSU to prepare for the NFL draft. While his combine performance was up and down, everyone on X had a strong reaction to his stature compared to the rest of his position group.

Allen’s NFL prospects are unknown, especially given his workload at Wisconsin and constant battles with injury. But what is known: he was one of the more productive running backs in the nation during his college career.

The now-former Badger was the motor of the program’s offense for three years — especially in the latter years of the Paul Chryst era as the offense struggled to develop any sort of passing game.

As his career shifts to the NFL, here are the final tallies from Allen’s college career:

PFF Grade: 85.9

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 06 : Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Olakunle Fatukasi #3 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on a run during the second half of a game at SHI Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rush Yards: 3,482

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs for a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Allen’s most productive year came in 2021 when he rushed for 1268 yards, 6.8 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns.

Yards Per Carry: 5.9

Sep 22, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) makes a heart with his hands in honor of teammate Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) after Mellusi suffered an injury during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Allen’s productivity waned in 2022 and 2023 after a strong debut season. But some of that was due to Wisconsin’s offense struggling as a whole, in addition to playing through injury.

Touchdowns: 35

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Allen’s touchdown mark has been consistent: 12, 11 and 12 respectively in his three years.

Yards After Contact: 2,182

Nov 19, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers nickel back Isaac Gifford (23) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Yards after contact was a staple of Allen’s career, and is a staple of his running style. His best performances in 2021 came with starting yards-after-contact numbers.

139 (80.3%) of Braelon Allen’s 173 yards came after contact, according to @PFF_College. https://t.co/qS3fA6Rxw8 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 14, 2021

Missed Tackles Forced: 145

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers is tackled by Coney Durr #16 and Mariano Sori-Marin #55 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Allen’s allure to NFL teams will be his tackle-breaking ability.

Passing Touchdowns: 1

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws a touchdown pass to Chez Mellusi #1 (not pictured) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Who can forget Allen’s passing touchdown to Chez Mellusi in 2022:

Follow Badgers Wire

[lawrence-related id=71609,71607,71615,72089]

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire