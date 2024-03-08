Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen finished college career with stellar statistics
Running back Braelon Allen’s Wisconsin career came to an end with the Badgers 28-14 win over Minnesota at the end of the 2023 regular season.
The three-year starter opted out of the Badgers’ ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with LSU to prepare for the NFL draft. While his combine performance was up and down, everyone on X had a strong reaction to his stature compared to the rest of his position group.
Allen’s NFL prospects are unknown, especially given his workload at Wisconsin and constant battles with injury. But what is known: he was one of the more productive running backs in the nation during his college career.
The now-former Badger was the motor of the program’s offense for three years — especially in the latter years of the Paul Chryst era as the offense struggled to develop any sort of passing game.
As his career shifts to the NFL, here are the final tallies from Allen’s college career:
PFF Grade: 85.9
Rush Yards: 3,482
Allen’s most productive year came in 2021 when he rushed for 1268 yards, 6.8 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns.
Yards Per Carry: 5.9
Allen’s productivity waned in 2022 and 2023 after a strong debut season. But some of that was due to Wisconsin’s offense struggling as a whole, in addition to playing through injury.
Touchdowns: 35
Allen’s touchdown mark has been consistent: 12, 11 and 12 respectively in his three years.
Yards After Contact: 2,182
Yards after contact was a staple of Allen’s career, and is a staple of his running style. His best performances in 2021 came with starting yards-after-contact numbers.
139 (80.3%) of Braelon Allen’s 173 yards came after contact, according to @PFF_College. https://t.co/qS3fA6Rxw8
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 14, 2021
Missed Tackles Forced: 145
Allen’s allure to NFL teams will be his tackle-breaking ability.
Passing Touchdowns: 1
Who can forget Allen’s passing touchdown to Chez Mellusi in 2022:
Braelon Allen: QB1
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 8, 2022
