Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz enters the transfer portal

Wisconsin’s starting quarterback for the past three seasons is in the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, former four-star recruit Graham Mertz announced his decision on Twitter.

“I am grateful for my time as a Badger, my time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far beyond the football field,” wrote Mertz in his goodbye message to Wisconsin. “I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal in pursuit of my next opportunity. I will be entering with 2 years of eligibility.”

Mertz’s decision comes just days after Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. We will see where the Badger quarterback ends up next. Here is a look at his full message:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire