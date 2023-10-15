Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke has solid performance after Tanner Mordecai injury

MADISON – The are only a handful of players on the Wisconsin football roster so valuable that losing them could alter the trajectory of the season.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is one of them.

The senior went down with an apparent hand injury during the second quarter of the Badgers’ 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. UW coach Luke Fickell didn’t offer a definitive word on Mordecai’s status, but the situation doesn’t sound good.

“It doesn't look good for a little while,” Fickell said. “He couldn't grip the ball. We'll have to make sure we find out what the deal is tomorrow, see how long that may last.”

Braedyn Locke led Badgers to two scores, threw for 122 yards

Badgers fans could get to know backup Braedyn Locke very well in the coming weeks. The redshirt freshman, who transferred from Mississippi State, completed 15 of 30 passes for 122 yards and led the Badgers on two third-quarter scoring drives.

It was a solid outing for a player thrown into a rivalry game after a week of getting reps as a No. 2 QB.

“It was a tough situation,” Fickell said. “It wasn't like we were moving the football and we didn't have anything really established, whether it was the run game or making some plays on the outside. It was a battle, hard-fought. Gets thrown into a situation like that that makes it very, very difficult.”

If the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Texan indeed does become the Badgers' No. 1 quarterback, the team will have a guy who played in a version of the Air Raid in high school and at his previous college.

That background helped him take hold of the backup quarterback job from Day 1 of spring practice.

More: 5 takeaways from Wisconsin's ugly 15-6 loss to Iowa as Badgers lose Tanner Mordecai to injury

More: Wisconsin football insider: Why the Badgers are in trouble in Big Ten West after loss to Iowa

According to a UW spokesman, Locke left the stadium without being alerted of media requests for interviews. His teammates spoke well of him.

“I think everyone has a lot of trust in him,” running back Braelon Allen said. “He prepares like he’s going to be the starter, so when it comes to the game he’s ready regardless of if he knows he’s going to play or not.

“I thought he played pretty well today, to the best of his ability. That’s all we can ask for. Going forward I know he is going to prepare well and we’ll be in good hands.”

“I can’t throw.”



Never the sentence you want to hear your quarterback utter.



Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hit his hand on a Hawkeye helmet on a previous pass attempt. pic.twitter.com/KypCd8bSbM — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 14, 2023

Tanner Mordecai was injured late in first half

Mordecai was injured during the final 2½ minutes of the first half. Locke came on for a third-down play and threw and incompletion. Then he ran the offense on the half’s final possession and tossed two more incompletions when the team had a chance to move into field-goal range.

His first two drives of the second half ended with a Nathanial Vakos field goal. Locke went 4 for 8 for 31 yards on a 13-play, 60-yard drive that ended with 36-yard kick and went 2 for 3 for 17 yards with a 7-yard run on the next possession, a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 52-yard field goal that cut the Iowa lead to 7-6 with about 4 minutes left in the third quarter.

The rest of the night his play was hampered by poor field position and sometimes poor protection. That said, Locke isn’t as mobile and obviously lacks the experience and leadership Mordecai, a sixth-year senior, brings to the team.

“We all trust him to come and lead us while Tanner is down,” receiver Will Pauling said. “I liked what I saw out of Braedyn. He faced a lot of adversity when he got in there and I thought he handled it well. I feel like having this week with the 1s he’ll do a good job.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Braedyn Locke gives Wisconsin solid play after Tanner Mordecai injury