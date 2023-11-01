Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke has shown promise but understands he must improve overall game

MADISON – Braedyn Locke’s two-game run as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback in many ways mirrors the performance of the Badgers’ offense in 2023:

You can see flashes of outstanding play, though consistency is lacking.

“I would say I’ve done a good job of being a good decision-maker, putting the offense in good places and trying to run the offense the way it is meant to be ran,” Locke said this week. “Getting the ball out fast and putting the ball on guys when they’re open.

"You want to always shave those bad parts of the game down. Whether that is having better efficiency, hitting guys, making a better decision or not getting in so many third and longs. ...

"Obviously, there is a lot that we can get better at.”

The redshirt freshman from Texas is set to make is third start Saturday when UW (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) faces host Indiana (2-6, 0-5).

Locke took over the UW huddle after Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken right hand late in the first half against Iowa.

He was able to lead UW to two field goals in the 15-6 loss to the Hawkeyes, helped UW rally for a 25-21 victory at Illinois in his first start and then last week had to play the second half without tailback Braelon Allen (ankle) and wide receiver Chimere Dike (leg) in UW’s 24-10 loss to Ohio State.

Injuries to Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike took away two key performers for Braedyn Locke

UW could be without Allen and Dike against the Hoosiers.

“It is one thing to be a young quarterback and have some stability around you,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “It’s another thing to be a young quarterback and have not much stability around you.

“I think we’re giving him every possible trying situation and adverse situation that we can, that in the long run is going to do nothing but make him stronger.”

In two-plus games, Locke has completed just 49.7% of his passes for an average of 133.8 yards per game.

He is averaging 9.7 yards per completion and 4.8 yards per attempt. Those numbers are similar to Mordecai’s.

Mordecai is averaging 9.9 yards per completion and 6.3 per attempt, though his completion rate is 63.7% and he is averaging 187.3 passing yards.

Locke threw an interception and fumbled in his end zone in the second half of the loss to Iowa. He lost a fumble at Illinois but did not suffer a turnover last week in the loss to Ohio State.

“There was a big emphasis on taking care of the ball,” said Locke, who has three touchdown passes and one interception. “I thought I did a better job of that against Ohio State. Held onto the ball. Didn’t throw any interceptions.”

Braedyn Locke rallied UW to victory at Illinois but could not do the same against Ohio State

Locke had three critical drives at Illinois in his first start and one outstanding drive in the loss to Ohio State.

UW trailed Illinois, 14-0, late in the first half when Locke directed an eight-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 66 yards on the drive.

Then in the fourth quarter with UW trailing, 21-10, Locke directed a 10-play 82-yard touchdown drive. He capped that drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Will Pauling and then found Riley Nowakowski for the two-point conversion to cut Illinoi’s lead to three points.

Locke capped the comeback by directing a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. He completed 4 of 9 passes for 52 yards, capping the drive with a 3-yard strike to reserve lineman Nolan Rucci with 31 seconds left.

Facing a 10-3 deficit to open the second half against Ohio State, Locke guided a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He had a 29-yard run to the Buckeyes’ 15, capped the drive with a 13-yard pass to Pauling and completed 3 of 5 passes for 42 yards.

“I think you’re seeing the consistency that he has,” Fickell said. “I think the way he has prepared has given him an opportunity.

“He did a couple things, things that they gave him. He had a really big run for us. The touchdown pass to Will, he had to improvise a little bit and create some more time and keep his eyes down the field.

“There’s a lot of things he is doing really well.”

Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 194.0 yards per game. The Hoosiers’ weakness is run defense, however. They are allowing 169.1 yards per game, worst in the league.

But if Allen is out, which appears more likely than not, Locke will have two inexperienced tailbacks. Redshirt sophomore Jackson Acker has carried 35 times for 145 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, this season. Redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli got is first college carry against the Buckeyes, a 4-yard loss.

Right guard Michael Furtney knows the offensive line has to improve its overall play to open lanes for the backs and give Locke a comfortable pocket.

“We have the utmost faith in Braedyn,” Furtney said. “He is smart as a whip. That guy knows the offense. I feel like he came here almost knowing the offense. That guy puts in the work and puts in the time. And that was just as a backup.

“He hasn’t had as many starts as a guy like Tanner. We know we’ve got to make this as easy as we can for him. We know he has the ability to be really special back there.”

