A Wisconsin quarterback announces he is entering the transfer portal

After fulfilling a childhood dream by playing for Wisconsin over the past two seasons, Badger quarterback Myles Burkett will take three years of eligibility with him into the transfer portal.

Burkett, who starred at Franklin High School in the Badger State, always dreamt of playing for the Badgers and following in the footsteps of his childhood hero Russell Wilson, and he got to do that. Originally recruited by Paul Chryst’s staff, Burkett thanked both Chryst and the new staff in his farewell post on Twitter.

The move makes sense, as Burkett will seek out a place where he can have a better chance of seeing the field next season. Wisconsin fans will no doubt be rooting for the Badger State native to succeed wherever he ends up next season.

Thank you Madison ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VRatbv7sO — Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) November 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire