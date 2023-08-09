Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai on a top watch list
Wisconsin’s new quarterback comes to Madison with a ton of high-level collegiate experience, and is being rewarded for that experience in preseason honors.
SMU transfer and current Wisconsin starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai was named to the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The award is annually given out to the best quarterback in college football.
Last year, the award went to Max Duggan who led TCU’s cinderella run to the national championship game.
Mordecai comes to Wisconsin with a pair of excellent seasons as a starter under his belt. Over the past two years at SMU, he has thrown for a total of 72 touchdowns and thrown for over 7,000 yards.
