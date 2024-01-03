Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai had one of the nation’s best bowl performances

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai closed his Badger career on a high note in the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU. He completed 27/40 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the Badgers’ first 300-yard passer since Jack Coan in 2019.

Despite the final drive, the senior’s performance deserved to be complemented with a win. It was by far the best game of his Wisconsin career, and on the short list of his best games ever.

ProFootballFocus recently released its top-graded offensive bowl game performances and Mordecai fell at No. 9 with a grade of 85.7.

He was only surpassed by the following performances:

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: 29/38, 430 yards, two touchdowns

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: 25/40, 379 yards, three touchdowns, eight carries, 14 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins: nine receptions, 214 yards, one touchdown

USC QB Miller Moss: 23/33, 372 yards, six touchdowns, one interception

Oregon QB Bo Nix: 28/35, 363 yards, five touchdowns

Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman: 34/49, 402 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

Oregon WR Tez Johnson: 11 receptions, 172 yards, one touchdown

Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison: five receptions, 115 yards, one touchdown

Highest graded offensive bowl game performances🔥 pic.twitter.com/5kRkn86qO5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire