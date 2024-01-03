Advertisement

Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai had one of the nation’s best bowl performances

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai closed his Badger career on a high note in the ReliaQuest Bowl against LSU. He completed 27/40 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the Badgers’ first 300-yard passer since Jack Coan in 2019.

Despite the final drive, the senior’s performance deserved to be complemented with a win. It was by far the best game of his Wisconsin career, and on the short list of his best games ever.

ProFootballFocus recently released its top-graded offensive bowl game performances and Mordecai fell at No. 9 with a grade of 85.7.

He was only surpassed by the following performances:

  • Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: 29/38, 430 yards, two touchdowns

  • Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: 25/40, 379 yards, three touchdowns, eight carries, 14 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

  • Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins: nine receptions, 214 yards, one touchdown

  • USC QB Miller Moss: 23/33, 372 yards, six touchdowns, one interception

  • Oregon QB Bo Nix: 28/35, 363 yards, five touchdowns

  • Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman: 34/49, 402 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions

  • Oregon WR Tez Johnson: 11 receptions, 172 yards, one touchdown

  • Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison: five receptions, 115 yards, one touchdown

