Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai broke hand in loss vs. Iowa: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wisconsin not only lost a critical game to Iowa on Saturday, but they may have lost their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season as well.

According to reports, including from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand against Iowa during Saturday’s loss, and underwent surgery this weekend:

Source: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and had surgery on Sunday. He had a pin put in his hand and he’s expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown. pic.twitter.com/h3C3sgRA0J — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2023

He is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, including for Saturday’s game against Illinois, and according to Thamel, a “specific timetable” for a return is unknown.

Mordecai, who transferred to Wisconsin from SMU over the offseason, has completed 63.7% of his passes this season, with 1,127 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Badgers. He has also rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns.

Wisconsin, who sits at 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in their Big Ten schedule, has already had to deal with the loss of running back Chez Mellusi, who suffered a broken fibula in a game against Purdue earlier this season.

Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke is now expected to take over at quarterback for the Badgers. He was 15-of-30 for 122 yards and an interception in Saturday’s loss to Iowa, and is expected to make his first start against Illinois in Champaign on Saturday.