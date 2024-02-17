Wisconsin QB named as a player that has the most to prove in 2024

One of Wisconsin’s biggest moves of this offseason was the addition of former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke brings years of starting experience, having led the Miami Hurricanes for the last three seasons. In that time he completed 63.7% of his passes for 7469 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The veteran quarterback’s best year was 2021, when he threw for 2931 yards and a 25-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Van Dyke is a proven quarterback, but he’s been searching for his 2021 form ever since.

That’s where Wisconsin comes in. The Badgers did fine at quarterback last season with former SMU signal caller Tanner Mordecai. The room is deep with star talent, but head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo needed a sure bet to kickstart their season.

Van Dyke should be a good fit in Longo’s air raid offense. But he’ll need to be his 2021 self if the Badgers are going to compete in the tough Big Ten landscape.

The ESPN college football staff recently released the college football coaches and players who have the most to prove in 2024. Included in his list: new Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

“When Van Dyke won ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 at Miami, the expectation was that he would be long gone to the NFL by now,” Adam Rittenberg writes. “But after two sometimes solid, sometimes choppy seasons with different coordinators under coach Mario Cristobal, Van Dyke entered the portal and sought a fresh start…If Van Dyke can be the quarterback who makes the Air Raid go in Madison, he will not only boost his NFL chances, but bring Wisconsin closer to the 12-team CFP mix

I agree with Rittberg’s sentiment. It feels as if much of the Badgers’ College Football Playoff hope rests on the veteran quarterback’s shoulders. If he enters and plays like he did in 2021, the Badgers could be a real threat. If not, it’ll be the same mediocrity we’ve seen for the last four years.

