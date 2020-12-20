Wisconsin QB Jack Coan puts name in transfer portal

Sam Cooper
A quarterback with high-level starting experience has entered the transfer portal.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that Wisconsin signal caller Jack Coan put his name into the portal. Coan started 18 games for the Badgers over a two-year span, but missed the 2020 season after injuring his foot during preseason practice.

Coan was the projected starter for the Badgers, but his injury opened the door for redshirt freshman Graham Mertz to take the reins as Wisconsin’s starter. With Mertz appearing to be entrenched in that role in Madison for a few more years, Coan will pursue other options.

He should have plenty of suitors. Coan started four games in 2018 after Alex Hornibrook was injured. Wisconsin primarily relied on its running game when Coan was in the game, and he threw for just 515 yards and five touchdowns that year.

In 2019, though, Coan had a really solid season. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was still the focal point of UW’s offense, but Coan was extremely efficient when UW went to the air.

Over the span of 14 starts, Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. Coan helped Wisconsin win the Big Ten West title and reach the Rose Bowl, where it lost to Oregon.

Overall, Coan has thrown for 3.278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 22 career games.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan passes against Oregon during first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif. Coan is dealing with a foot injury as the Badgers prepare for the start of this pandemic-delayed season. Athletic department spokesman Brian Mason confirmed that Coan injured his foot in practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and did not practice Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Jack Coan has thrown for 3.278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 22 career games. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

