Wisconsin QB Jack Coan puts name in transfer portal

A quarterback with high-level starting experience has entered the transfer portal.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that Wisconsin signal caller Jack Coan put his name into the portal. Coan started 18 games for the Badgers over a two-year span, but missed the 2020 season after injuring his foot during preseason practice.

2017 4-star QB Jack Coan has entered the portal as a grad transfer after passing for 2,725 yards, 18 TD and 5 INT during 2019 season at #Badgers; missed 2020 season with injury @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @McNamaraRivals — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 20, 2020

Coan was the projected starter for the Badgers, but his injury opened the door for redshirt freshman Graham Mertz to take the reins as Wisconsin’s starter. With Mertz appearing to be entrenched in that role in Madison for a few more years, Coan will pursue other options.

He should have plenty of suitors. Coan started four games in 2018 after Alex Hornibrook was injured. Wisconsin primarily relied on its running game when Coan was in the game, and he threw for just 515 yards and five touchdowns that year.

In 2019, though, Coan had a really solid season. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was still the focal point of UW’s offense, but Coan was extremely efficient when UW went to the air.

Over the span of 14 starts, Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 69.6 percent of his passes. Coan helped Wisconsin win the Big Ten West title and reach the Rose Bowl, where it lost to Oregon.

Overall, Coan has thrown for 3.278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 22 career games.

