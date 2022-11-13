Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's showing against Iowa ripped by Twitter critics
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz got hit pretty hard Saturday.
On and off the field.
The junior had a very long afternoon at Kinnick Stadium as the Badgers fell to Iowa, 24-10.
He was just 16 of 35 for 176 yards and a 24.4 passer rating. He had two interceptions and one lost fumble. One interception was returned for a touchdown. Mertz was also sacked four times.
More:UW defense soars but offense, special teams falter. The result: A crushing loss to rival Iowa.
It wasn't pretty.
Neither was the reaction on Twitter.
Here's a sample:
Graham Mertz firing off incompletions @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/egO2JF58CI
— Ashley Eckhoff (@ashley__eckhoff) November 12, 2022
Graham Mertz vs. Spencer Petras pic.twitter.com/nntjFykgue
— Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 12, 2022
Billy, this is Graham Mertz. He’s Quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. His only defect is he can’t complete a forward pass. pic.twitter.com/XtYvqkvkm5
— Shane (@NellyIs2Cool) November 12, 2022
Graham Mertz isn't very good at football, he's better than me, but I'm 40 and sitting on the couch
— Derek Bredeson (@derekbredeson) November 12, 2022
Graham Mertz makes me pine for Joel Stave.
And that is saying something, because I HATED that era of Badgers quarterback play. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/uQDPkYLrOP
— Alex Monroe 🧀 (@TimeToHunt1) November 12, 2022
I’ve got a feeling there’s going to be an even sharper decline in Graham Mertz logo’d merchandise after this game.
— 🍀 KB 🍀 (@OnAirKB) November 12, 2022
Graham Mertz to Cooper DeJean pic.twitter.com/nb2ozo6j2n
— Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 12, 2022
Graham Mertz is throwing more like Fred Mertz again today
— Dan Needles (@dneedles12) November 12, 2022
