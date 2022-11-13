Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's showing against Iowa ripped by Twitter critics

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz got hit pretty hard Saturday.

On and off the field.

The junior had a very long afternoon at Kinnick Stadium as the Badgers fell to Iowa, 24-10.

He was just 16 of 35 for 176 yards and a 24.4 passer rating. He had two interceptions and one lost fumble. One interception was returned for a touchdown. Mertz was also sacked four times.

More:UW defense soars but offense, special teams falter. The result: A crushing loss to rival Iowa.

It wasn't pretty.

Neither was the reaction on Twitter.

Here's a sample:

Graham Mertz vs. Spencer Petras pic.twitter.com/nntjFykgue — Ivan Bologna Parody Account (@PV_GIA) November 12, 2022

Billy, this is Graham Mertz. He’s Quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. His only defect is he can’t complete a forward pass. pic.twitter.com/XtYvqkvkm5 — Shane (@NellyIs2Cool) November 12, 2022

Graham Mertz isn't very good at football, he's better than me, but I'm 40 and sitting on the couch — Derek Bredeson (@derekbredeson) November 12, 2022

Graham Mertz makes me pine for Joel Stave.



And that is saying something, because I HATED that era of Badgers quarterback play. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/uQDPkYLrOP — Alex Monroe 🧀 (@TimeToHunt1) November 12, 2022

I’ve got a feeling there’s going to be an even sharper decline in Graham Mertz logo’d merchandise after this game. — 🍀 KB 🍀 (@OnAirKB) November 12, 2022

Graham Mertz to Cooper DeJean pic.twitter.com/nb2ozo6j2n — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 12, 2022

Graham Mertz is throwing more like Fred Mertz again today — Dan Needles (@dneedles12) November 12, 2022

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz's play against Iowa ripped on Twitter