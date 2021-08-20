Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz makes another national watch list

The preseason accolades keep coming for Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, as he made the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Another watch list for 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/SB2icmREkl — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 20, 2021

As described, the award “is given annually to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.”

The honor began back in 1987 and has been won by one past Badger signal-caller: Scott Tolzien (2010).

Recent winners of the award include Alabama’s Mac Jones, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolf.

This year’s watch list includes 63 quarterbacks from around the country. For the Big Ten Conference, though, here are the quarterbacks to make the list:

Graham Mertz

Sean Clifford (Penn State)

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)

Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana)

Brandon Peters (Illinois)

Spencer Petras (Iowa)

Jack Plummer (Purdue)

Anthony Russo (Michigan State)

Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

