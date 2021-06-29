Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz gets own trademarked logo, only matter of time for OSU athletes?

Although this news is not specifically related to Ohio State directly, indirectly it will be something to monitor as the new name, image, and likeness rules start to kick in. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has released his trademarked logo.

Now the new name, image, and likeness rules do not technically start until the first of July, a few athletes are getting ready to cash in, and Mertz is one of the first to design an actual logo. College athletes have never before been able to legally make money off of their athletic ability and Mertz has just provided us an example of how everything is going to change.

Mertz is a fantastic quarterback and plays for a powerhouse in Wisconsin, but it feels like a safe assumption that there are a few Ohio State football players that could definitely cash in before hearing their names called on draft day. Garrett Wilson would likely be the most valuable face on this Ohio State roster.