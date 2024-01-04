Wisconsin pushed LSU into making a big change after ReliaQuest Bowl performance

Wisconsin had its best offensive day of the season in its ReliaQuest Bowl loss to LSU earlier this week.

The Badgers totaled 31 points, 22 first downs, 506 total yards, 378 passing yards and 9.5 yards per passing attempt. In Tanner Mordecai’s final game as a Badger, it was the best he and the Phil Longo offense looked.

For Wisconsin fans, that dominance along with the stellar performances by wide receivers Will Pauling and Bryson Green as fans excited for what 2024 can hold in year two of the system.

For the LSU program which just allowed that career day, it fired its defensive coordinator Matt House.

LSU has parted ways with Defensive Coordinator Matt House, per @mzenitz pic.twitter.com/EM1iED4EtI — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 3, 2024

The headline is written facetiously, as LSU’s defense was a problem all season and this move had been coming for months. The Tigers had the No. 105 defense in the nation. It in large part wasted a Heisman season from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

But in the eyes of Wisconsin fans, let’s agree the Badgers were the reason LSU fired its defensive coordinator.

