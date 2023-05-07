Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich earns NFL minicamp invites

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich will get his NFL shot this offseason. He was the Badger starting punter for the last three seasons and is known for his monster leg.

He averaged a career-best 46.9 yards per punt in 2021, with a long of 68 yards that season.

Vujnovich has earned a pair of NFL minicamp invites as he looks to make onto a professional roster. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have both come calling, and the former Badger kicker will have a chance to make the team.

One of Vujnovich’s kicking coaches Taylor Mehlhaff posted the news on Twitter early on Friday morning:

One of the best punters to ever come through @BadgerFootball! @AndyVuj24 came in looking for an opportunity and left his mark in a big way! Congrats buddy! pic.twitter.com/TDsicilj5p — Taylor Mehlhaff (@tmehlhaff10) May 5, 2023

