Wisconsin proves to be no match for talented, deep, unbeaten and top-ranked Arizona

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson celebrates Saturday after a making a three-point basket against Wisconsin. He led the Wildcats with 21 points.

TUCSON, Ariz. – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his players were reminded why Arizona is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in both polls.

The lesson was painful.

The Wildcats are talented, versatile, deep and explosive and the Badgers proved to be no match Saturday at the McKale Center.

UW stayed close early but the Wildcats used a dominating stretch over the final 8 ½ minutes of the first half to build a 17-point lead en route to a 98-73 victory.

Box sore: Arizona 98, Wisconsin 73

The Badgers (7-3) saw their winning streak snapped at six games but still emerged from the three-game run against then-No. 3 Marquette, Michigan State and the top-ranked Wildcats with a 2-1 mark.

UW has two more nonconference games this month before resuming Big Ten play Jan. 2 against visiting Iowa.

The Wildcats improved to 8-0 with another impressive performance.

How dominant have the Wildcats been so far this season?

They entered Saturday No. 2 in the nation in scoring (93.4 ppg), No. 12 nationally in field-goal accuracy (50.6%), outrebounding foes by 19.1 per game and with an average margin of victory of 30.8 points per game.

Their only single-digit victories were at Duke (78-73) and against Michigan State (74-68).

Arizona hit 8 of 17 three-pointers (47.1%) and 18 of 32 shots overall (56.3%) in building a 48-31 halftime lead.

Remember that UW during its six-game winning streak had held foes to 56.7 points per game.

The Wildcats finished 12 of 26 from three-point range and 35 of 60 overall.

AJ Storr, leading UW in scoring at 14.2 points per game, contributed 10 points Saturday. He hit just 4 of 12 shots.

Steven Crowl (12.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg) struggled to finish inside early and contributed 11 points, just two rebounds and no assists.

Tyler Wahl (10.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg) was active on both ends but also missed high-percentage shots early. He finished with eight points and five rebounds but fouled out with 2:25 left and hit just 3 of 10 shots.

Guards Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit combined for 12 points. Hepburn finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Freshman John Blackwell scored six points in the opening half and finished with a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Badgers never trailed in victories over Marquette and Michigan State but led for only 23 seconds Saturday, at 9-8 on a basket by Hepburn 3:29 into the game.

They eventually warmed from three-point range and hit 10 of 21 attempts. However, their inability to score from inside contributed to their downfall as they made just 19 of 49 two-point shots.

The Wildcats came in with all five starters averaging at least 11.0 points per game, and five other players at 5.0 points per game or better.

All five starters finished in double figures Saturday, led by guards Pelle Larrson (21 points) and Caleb Love (20).

Larsson hit 4 of 4 three-pointers and 6 of 9 shots overall. Love hit 7 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds and five assists.

The outcome was decided over the final 8:30 of the first half.

After Carter Gilmore scored inside to forge a 23-23 tie, Jaden Bradley hit a three-pointer to spark a 25-8 closing run.

Arizona hit 5 of 9 three-pointers and 9 of 17 shots overall during the run to bury UW.

The closest UW got to Arizona after halftime was 50-35, on back-to-back baskets by Crowl.

Arizona responded with a 7-0 run, with the last two points coming on a dunk off a missed free throw, and the deficit was 57-35 with 16:54 left.

The Badgers and Wildcats spent the rest of the half generally trading baskets.

UW finally started hitting shots consistently, but the inability to string together stops made the offensive execution meaningless.

