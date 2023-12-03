Wisconsin projected to face an SEC power in a New Year’s Day bowl game

The Athletic’s college football bowl projections finally reached completion after the Big Ten and ACC Championships concluded last night. The service predicts No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal, and No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl CFP Semifinal.

We aren’t here to litigate whether Texas, Alabama or Florida State should be left out of the playoff. We’re here to pass along that The Athletic has Wisconsin facing SEC power LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, in Tampa, Florida on January 1, 2024.

No, Wisconsin is not playing in a New Year’s Six game. But it could be in action during that day — arguably the best day on the college football calendar.

Happy Championship Saturday! Here are our latest Bowl Projections. Will update throughout the day if games impact the lineup.https://t.co/md6AqRjNbihttps://t.co/md6AqRjNbi — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023

This would be a fun matchup for Badgers fans. It would be a rematch with QB Jayden Daniels, the former Arizona State quarterback from when the Badgers played the Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl. It would also see the team face one of the best offenses in the country, led by Daniels and star wide receivers Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy.

On the positive side for the Badgers, LSU’s defense can be scored on quite easily.

Wisconsin getting to 7-5 on the season was a wonderful sight after a mostly rough season. A win against a traditional powerhouse like LSU can make a final 8-5 record feel much more palatable.

